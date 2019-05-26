Cannes 2019: Antonio Banderas wins Best Actor for Pain and Glory; Mati Diop's Atlantics bags Grand Prix
The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival officially came to a close on 25 May with the announcement of the winners of this years' films and performances. This year, the jury was headed by Oscar winning-director Alejandro González Iñárritu, and also included Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos and Paweł Pawlikowski.
Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho bagged the prestigious Palme d’Or with his satirical dramedy, Parasite. French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, who was the first black female filmmaker in the Cannes Film Festival’s competition in its 72-year history, won the Grand Prix prize for her film, Atlantics.
Mati Diop, lauréate du Grand Prix pour ATLANTIQUE.
The award for the best actress went to British actor Emily Beecham for Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe whereas Antonio Banderas scooped up the Best Actor prize for Pedro Almodóvar’s semi-autobiographical Pain and Glory.
Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, lauréats du Prix de la mise en scène pour LE JEUNE AHMED.
Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, Young Ahmed.The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality.
Here's a full list of winners at 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Palme d’Or
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Grand Prix
Atlantics, Mati Diop
Best Director(s)
Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, The Young Ahmed
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
Best Actress
Emily Beecham, Little Joe
Jury Prize
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
(tie with)
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles
Best Screenplay
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Special Mention
It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
Camera d’Or
Our Mothers, Cesar Diaz
Short Film Palme d’Or
The Distance Between Us And The Sky, Vasilis Kekatos
Special Mention of the Jury
Monstruo Dios, Agustina San
Queer Palm (Feature)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Queer Palm (Short)
The Distance Between Us And The Sky, Vasilis Kekatos
