Cannes 2018: Sridevi to be felicitated for contribution to cinema at Titan Reginald F Lewis Film Honours

Indian actress Sridevi will be felicitated posthumously at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 for her contribution to cinema. The felicitation will be done as part of the Titan Reginald F Lewis Film Honours which is a celebration of diversity and excellence in cinema.

The tribute will be conducted on 16 May at Le Majestic Beach, Cannes. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will be in attendance at the event, reported Hindustan Times. Boney told the newspaper that he felt happy to see this global recognition for Sridevi: "I’m happy that people from the world over are recognising her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it’s comforting to know that she lives on through her work."

The Cannes honour comes only weeks after Sridevi was named the Best Actress at the National Film Awards for her role as a vengeful mother in Mom. In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, jury chairperson for the 65th National Film Awards, had told the media that Sridevi wasn't chosen for the honour because of his relationship with her but due to her contribution to Mom.

Sridevi died in February in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 11:37 AM