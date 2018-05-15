You are here:

Cannes 2018: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke walk the red carpet for Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

AP

May,15 2018 18:59:02 IST

Cannes: The Han Solo spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.

Director Ron Howard, wearing a hat that read "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away," introduced his cast Tuesday before the film's international premiere at Cannes.

A person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca, from left, actors Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Joonas Suotamo pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and "Chewbacca" actor Joonas Suotamo posed for photographers to promote the biggest Hollywood blockbuster at this year's festival.

Solo is the third Star Wars film to land at Cannes, following Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

It will be released in France on 23 May, two days before its release in the United States.

Actor Aiden Ehrenreich, from left, a person wearing a costume of the character Chewbacca and actress Emilia Clarke pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Actress Emilia Clarke poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Director Ron Howard poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

