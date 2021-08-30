The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant.

Candyman hooked the top spot at the North American box office.

The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats Candyman five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer. The spiritual sequel is a follow up to the original Candyman in 1992.

Slashes way to top North American box office

“It was a quiet weekend, but it was another check mark in the success column for horror,” Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

The Hollywood Reporter says that half of the slasher horror's patrons were male with 69 percent from 18 to 34-year-old age group.

The film had a budget of $25 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets.

Other box office performers

Candyman claimed No 1 over second place Free Guy , which scored first place at the box office the previous two weekends. The action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, earned more than $13.5 million.

Jungle Cruise placed fourth with $5 million, helping the Disney action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt eclipse the $100 million mark in North America during a five-week span. Don’t Breathe 2 earned $2.8 million, Respect starring Jennifer Hudson brought in $2.2 million and The Suicide Squad tallied just over $2 million. Meanwhile, The Protege with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q pulled in $1.6 million and The Night House had $1.2 million. Black Widow barely held onto the 10th spot with $855,000. In eight weeks, the Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson has accumulated more than $181.5 million in North America.

