Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg, member of Halal Gang, dies in Toronto shooting at age of 21

FP Staff

Jul,02 2018 12:29:25 IST

Toronto: Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg has been shot dead here in an incident which left another man and a woman injured. Smoke was 21.

Rapper Smoke Dawg. Facebook/@crossbow.loc

"Multiple shots" were fired in the Entertainment District of the city on 30 June evening, police said, reports independent.co.uk.

One of the two male victims succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Operations Centre said on Twitter. Two suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car, it added.

Mustafa the Poet, a Canadian spoken word artist, announced the news of his friend's death on Twitter.

He further tweeted,

Smoke Dawg's death comes just weeks after XXXTentacion, a US rapper, was shot dead in Florida.

As a tribute to Smoke Dawg, Toronto-based rapper Drake shared a message along with an image on Instagram.

Smoke Dawg, of Trinidadian, Jamaican and Somalian heritage, was part of an up and coming group of rappers called Halal Gang.

He gained success with hit song 'Still' three years ago and later collaborated with American hip-hop artiste French Montana and the UK's Skepta.

Last year, he started gaining international attention after supporting Drake on his Boy Meets World European tour.

Smoke Dawg with Canadian rapper Drake. Image via Twitter

Smoke Dawg's song 'Still':

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 12:29 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Canada #Rapper Drake #Rapper Smoke Dawg #Smoke Dawg #Toronto #Tune In #TuneIn

