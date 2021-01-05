Canadian actor Taran Kootenhayoo, best known for indie film Bella Ciao!, dies at 27

Taran Kootenhayoo passed away on New Year's Eve with no cause of death disclosed

Canadian indigenous actor Taran Kootenhayoo, best known for the 2018 indie film Bella Ciao! has died at the age of 27.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the Vancouver-based actor passed away on New Year's Eve, with no cause of death disclosed.

Section Thirty Five, a fashion brand, for which Kootenhayoo had last modelled, was the first to announce of the actor's death on Instagram.

Koontenhayoo was born in Cold Lake, Alberta and was a member of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. He graduated in 2015 and had his breakthrough with the 2018 Carolyn Combs directorial Bella Ciao!, where he played Niki, a young homeless man looking for his missing sister.

He played Remy on the 2018 Canadian TV series Literally and voiced the role of Randall in the animated fantasy series Molly of Denali.