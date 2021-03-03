Canadian actor Jahmil French, best known for role in Degrassi: The Next Generation, dies at 28

The news of Jahmil French's passing was confirmed by his manager Gabrielle Kachman.

Degrassi: The Next Generation actor Jahmil French has passed away on Monday, 1 March. The actor was 28 years old. The news of French's demise was confirmed by his manager Gabrielle Kachman. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," he said in a statement, according to CNN.

French played Dave Turner on the Canadian TV drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. CBC reports that, in 2018, the actor had received a nomination for the Canadian Screen Awards for his film Boost.

His co-actor on the show Stefan Brogren called French's passing a "real loss". Brogren said French had played Dave with sensitivity and thoughtfulness. He added that it was a pleasure to work with French and that the actor would be missed.

Chloe Rose, another co-star, said French was an “integral part” of the Degrassi family. She added the actor had always wanted to make people laugh and smile.

French started his career in 2009 with an episode in the TV drama Flashpoint. He last appeared in the 2019 American musical drama Soundtrack in the role of Dante Mendoza.

Joshua Safran, who was the creator of the Soundtrack, said he is still processing the ‘devastating news’.