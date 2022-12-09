Can Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus match up to the success of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2

It has been a real challenging year for Bollywood with a string of flops and just one film, Drishyam 2 that simply bombed at the box office. Brahmastra was a massive flop at the box office. It was indeed a costly mistake. Bhool Bhulaiyaa too was the film that set the cash registers ringing for Bollywood this year after a really dry spell.

Drishyam 2 somehow brought people back to the theatres and there were many reasons behind it. According to media reports, even after 20 days the is maintaining its pace at the box office. Reportedly, the film has garnered around two to three crore. With latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 194.34-195.34 crore at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 earned 192.34 crore in first 19 days at the box office.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh were last seen working together in Simmba. The duo, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty who impressed us with their first outing, of the superhit comedy ‘Chennai Express’ are back together for ‘Current Laga Re‘ – new song from the director’s upcoming next, ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh. Touted as the ‘Queen of Entertainment’, Deepika Padukone has set her charm not just in the country but is also making waves globally, representing the Indian entertainment industry on the global map. The makers of Cirkus released the first track from the film on Thursday and it is an absolute treat. The track titled Current Laga Re features star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out. The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor matched by Ranveer Singh’s energy and the star couple’s electrifying chemistry.

Ever since the audience saw a glimpse of her in the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, they were eagerly waiting for the song to release. Deepika’s short cameo in the trailer as well had broken the internet and the song is all set to do the same. The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor matched by Ranveer Singh’s energy and the star couple’s electrifying chemistry. Moreover, Deepika can be seen coming back after 9 years in her Meenamma vibes from Chennai Express on the screen, which has sent her fan clubs in frenzy.

Gangubai Kathiawadi too did well theatrically, in India as well as overseas. According to reports the film opened to high single digit numbers but multiplied itself 13 times over in its full run, which is impressive for a film that actually opened to reasonably good numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.