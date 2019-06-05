You are here:

Camp Cretaceous: Netflix drops short teaser of Jurassic World animated spin-off series set to debut in 2020

DreamWorks Animation has collaborated with Netflix to release a spinoff series on Jurassic World titled Camp Cretaceous.

The action-adventure series will follow a group of six teenagers who will travel to the opposite side of dinosaur-infested Isla Nublar for an adventure camp. As the dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island, the kids would have to devise methods to survive the attacks and also escape unscathed.

The newest addition to the franchise will be set in the same timeline as the 2015 film Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Irrfan Khan.

The announcement of the spinoff series was attached with a 30-second-long preview.

Check out the clip here.

Here's a sneak peek at Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an all-new animated series coming to Netflix in 2020! pic.twitter.com/ryk5neLdqM — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 4, 2019

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) will serve as showrunners, while Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow will executive produce.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to debut on Netflix in 2020, a year before Jurassic World 3 releases in theatres.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 15:42:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.