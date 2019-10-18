You are here:

Camila Cabello's Easy; Harry Styles' Lights Up; Free Nationals, Chronixx's Eternal Light: New music this week

Devki Nehra

Oct 18, 2019 11:55:50 IST

There is a lot of new music to discover every week, but so little time. Here is a selection of some outstanding songs released in the past few days that should find a place in your playlist.

Camila Cabello - 'Easy'

Cover art for 'Easy'. YouTube

Camila Cabello is slowly priming her fans for the release of her next album, Romance. After dropping 'Shameless', 'Liar', and 'Cry for Me', staying close to the theme of the record, she returned with 'Easy'. Cabello sings about the happiness she has found in her relationship over a simple beat.

Harry Styles - 'Lights Up'

Harry Styles in 'Lights Up'. YouTube

Harry Styles charms in his new single, leaving the shadows of his boy band days to solidify his position as a standalone pop star. 'Lights Up' sees him shift from a '70s inspired sound (heard in his 2017 album) to a modern, soulful route. The song may not impress in the first listen but surely grows on you.

Michael Kiwanuka - 'Hero'

Michael Kiwanuka in a still from the music video of 'Hero'. YouTube

From his upcoming album KIWANUKA, comes 'Hero', a tribute to all the bravehearts, who lose their lives to violence and oppression. The accompanying powerful  music video focuses on the Civil Rights movements in the US, and the icons associated with it. Another new track to listen to is the stunning, 'Piano Joint.'

Yuna ft Tyler, The Creator - 'Castaway'

Yuna in 'Castaway'. YouTube

Tyler the Creator and Yuna collaborate in 'Castaway', fresh off the latter's new record, Rogue. The Malayasian singer is airy and delicate as she expresses her discontentment in a relationship, while Tyler insists on parting ways.

Free Nationals ft Chronixx - 'Eternal Light'

Image from YouTube

Jamaican reggae singer Chronixx features in this new track by Anderson Paak's backing band, Free Nationals. Chronixx brings a bubbly, chilled-out vibe, completely in sync with the groovy instrumentals.

