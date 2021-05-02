Entertainment

Press Trust of India May 02, 2021 16:01:02 IST
Pop star Camila Cabello has made an appeal to her fans and social media followers to help India by raising funds amid the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 'Havana' singer said people across the globe need to come together to help India fight the health crisis.

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives.

"If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference," she wrote.

Prior to Cabello, her boyfriend Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, had urged his followers to donate for the same fundraiser.

“If you have ever been touched by India’s culture or India’s people, just donate or share or anything you can do to help," he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

According to Union Health Ministry, India on Sunday recorded single-day rise of 3,92,488 new infections and 3,689 fatalities pushing the country's COVID-19 tally to 1,95,57,457 and death toll to 2,15,542.

