Camila Cabello sings of a happy relationship in new single 'Easy' from upcoming album, Romance
A week after releasing the breakup song 'Cry For Me', Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Friday dropped yet another track, 'Easy', from her upcoming album Romance.
Praising the carefree side of a happy relationship, Cabello has expressed the wish of finding someone who loves her and every part of her in the latest track. The singer described the song to be about the "kind of love that makes you love yourself more".
Sharing the melody on Instagram, the 'Havana' songstress wrote:
View this post on Instagram
#easy is out now 🌹🌹🌹🌹 I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more , I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don’t like about yourself , all the things you’re insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore - and when someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are , and loved for who you are too ❤️ I hope you like “easy”❤️
Earlier, Cabello had admitted that she had grown a lot "as a songwriter" while talking about her upcoming collection. "It's a million times better than my first album," Variety had quoted the singer as saying.
She recently performed 'Cry for Me,' dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, similar to the one singer Madonna wore for her famous performance of 'Vogue' at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards at a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Then she gave a heartfelt performance of 'Easy' on the show's stage.
Cabello had previously dropped 'Shameless' and 'Liar' from Romance.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Listen to the song here.
Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 16:08:27 IST