Calvin Harris' 'Love Regenerator 3', Rita Ora's 'How to be Lonely', Anshul Garg's 'Manjha': New Songs This Week

Every week, a fresh batch of songs are released that either hit the sweet spot, are just plain terrible or are somewhere in between. So we compiled a list of songs from Bollywood and beyond from this week for our readers to listen to.

The Killers - 'Caution'

The Killers are out with the first single from their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage'.

'Caution', clocking in at a slightly long four and a half minutes, is a legit foot-tapper. Frontman Brandon Flowers belts the chorus, "I'm throwing caution, If I don't get out // Out of this town I just might be the one who finally burns it down." Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham lends his sound with a guest appearance on the track.

The song will be featured on the group's sixth studio album, 'Imploding the Mirage', which is set to be released 29 May.

Calvin Harris - 'Love Regenerator'

On 13 March, Calvin Harris released his third EP (extended playlist) ‘Love Regenerator 3’ through his alias Love Regenerator. It is the continuation of the other two EPs with the same name, all dropped in 2020. This third EP consists of three songs -- ‘Give Me Strength’, ‘Peace Love Happiness’ and ‘Peace Love Happiness – Acid Reprise’. Just like his previous Love Regenerator releases, the songs in this EP also range from breakbeat, techno with beats that are catchier rather than bold, as vocals continue to stay soulful.

Rita Ora - 'How to be Lonely'

Rita Ora's 'How to be Lonely' opens with guitar strums, on which Rita ardently sings about ending up on her own “almost every night”. Written by Lewis Capaldi, the song also has a few catchy finger snaps, and some punchy electronic beats. The ballad is a perfect track to hum along to in the times of self isolation.

Ellie Goulding ft Blackbear - 'Don't Worry About Me'

With 'Don't Worry About Me', Ellie Goulding, in collaboration with Blackbear, is here to claim her independence. 'Lately I don't think, I don't think about you, feelin' so free / Been jumpin' through hoops to get under you, but now I'm cool,' Goulding breezes through the lyrics.

“’Worry About Me’ is a song I wrote reminiscing about a time a guy wanted me at his convenience, just as I was getting over him," the songstress said of the tune. "It is intentionally tongue-in-cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous," the singer says about the song.

One Republic - 'Didn't I'

One Republic's 'Didn't I' is set to be featured on the pop band's fifth studio album, Human, which will be released 8 May. The forthcoming LP was preceded by lead single 'Rescue Me' as well as previously released tracks 'Somebody to Love' and 'Wanted', writes Billboard.

Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar, THEMXXNLIGHT - 'Mashallah'

'Mashallah' marks the collab of Kakar sisters, Sukriti & Prakriti with international musicians THEMXXNLIGHT. According a press release, the song is a romantic ballad blending in to create a global crossover sound.

Vishal Mishra, Anshul Garg - 'Manhja'

Vishal Mishra's romantic ballad 'Manhja' is shot in Delhi, and features Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar. The song has been receiving praises from all quarters, especially actor Salman Khan, who had previously launched Sharma and Manjrekar in the industry.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 18:15:50 IST