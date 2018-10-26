Calling Karan season 2: Johar's speaks in millennial language, discusses friends with benefit

Karan Johar decided to speak in the millennial language in the sixth episode of Calling Karan. The term, Friends with Benefits might have been popularised by Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake, but even the 2011 rom-com shows the ultimate resolution as falling head-over-heels in love with one another. As Karan spoke to his callers, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil maker tried to decode the nitty-gritty of this new-age arrangement.

Whereas the first caller related how her friend-with-benefit had started to become possessive of her, citing the fear of STD as the reason behind him prohibiting the caller from engaging in other relationships, Karan sardonically remarked that it was mere entitlement on the friend's part and not his fear of contracting a disease that gave rise to his possessive behaviour. "He wants to be the karta-dharta of that benefit", Johar quipped.

In the middle of helping anxious callers, Karan also took time to dish out tips to make friends with benefits arrangement work, such as knowing the person well that you are FWB with and understanding the sexual dynamics between the two.

Johar, who has delved deep into the layers and complexities of modern relationships in all his films since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also observed that the most important aspect of a Friends with Benefit relationship is communication, else "unsaid things and bottled emotions can explode anytime."

