Calling Karan season 2: Johar talks family and power dynamics, chats with Sonakshi in first episode

Karan Johar's oratory skills were put to good use as he returned as an RJ on the second season of Calling Karan on Ishq FM. From virginity to friends with benefits, Karan turned a friend-philosopher-guide to all as he touch upon topics that plague millennials.

The first episode of Calling Karan witnessed the producer-director dishing out advise for those who often find themselves in the middle of family-wars, responsibilities and why marriages fails in today's time. “Don’t drag my family into this”, this is a common statement when two people in a relationship quarrel, points out Karan.

The first caller complained that she did not feel a part of the nuclear unit that her husband's family was, adding that her husband, despite earlier saying that he wanted a child, retracted his words. Karan, in his signature agony aunt style, asked the woman to have a detailed discussion with her husband about pregnancy, declaring that 'men can be selfish at times' and could be suffering from a classic case of cold feet before diving into a life of responsibility.

Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in the episode, and wanted to know how a man, who was romantically inclined towards the actress, could approach her father who appears to be a magnanimous personality. Johar advised her to speak her mind to her father, not try to overcome his power and stature but approach him, shedding all shreds of pretense.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 12:53 PM