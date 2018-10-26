Calling Karan season 2: Johar talks about Instagram weddings, social media pressures with Sonam Kapoor

As social media continues to consume every aspect of our lives, Karan Johar began the fourth episode with a discussion on the pressures of social media on weddings. Sonam Kapoor also made an appearance on the episode.

In the first segment, a caller shares how his wedding, which took place few months back, appeared to him as an advertisement commercial as every image boasted of a promotional item. Johar, who himself has a rather prominent social media presence, advised the caller to let it go, uttering the Macbethian phrase, "what's done cannot be undone."

Johar next dished out advice to another caller who was perplexed that her fiance had posted a portmanteau hashtag of their names on Instagram. The filmmaker turned RJ said that it was just a minor roadblock in their celebrations and would become fodder for laughter in their later years.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram-worthy wedding was the talk of the season in 2018, and hence Johar invited the Veere Di Wedding actress as the celeb caller for the episode. Kapoor quizzed Johar on what it is like after the fairy-tale happily ever after, asking him for tip and tricks to sail through the first year of a marriage, which is often touted as the most difficult part it. Johar said that living together can often bring to fore habits that are appreciated by the partner and to tackle those, the only way forward is to be patient.

