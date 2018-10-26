Calling Karan season 2: Johar and Sanya Malhotra discuss love, lust and everything in between

In the third episode of Calling Karan, the director-turned-RJ differentiated love from lust for his confused callers, while advocating both. The highlight of the episode, apart from the Reverse Rapid Fire, is a call from Badhaai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra.

In the first segment, a distressed caller seeks advice on how to escape a potential love triangle. Johar, who basically knows every trick in the book when it comes to navigating relationships, asks her to come clean about everything - her past and what she desires in the future - to the man she wishes to be with. Relieved, the caller thanks him and promises to fix her love life.

Another woman calls in and complains about her boyfriend and how there's only one thin on his mind: the three letter word. Johar tells her that it is okay to like lust as much as love and that someone's fantasies should not be looked down upon.

Shortly, Sanya Malhotra throws a curveball of a question: what if the sisters end up liking the same mister? Johar, without a moment's delay, asks her to follow the code of the sisterhood: whoever laid eyes on the guy first, gets to keep him. Once again, calling lust 'the biology of love', he requests listeners to keep morality out of the debate.

