Call trailer: Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Lily Collins get tanged in eerie phone call conversations in Apple TV+ series

Apple TV Plus has announced the cast and set the premiere date for its auditory adaptation of Canal Plus’ Calls.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the series has nine engaging and unsettling short stories. It has the voices of actors including Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan and Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Ben Schwartz, Paul Walter Hauser, Judy Greer, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Danny Pudi, Danny Huston, Paola Nuñez, Laura Harrier, Jennifer Tilly Jaeden Martell, Edi Patterson.

Calls is designed to be an immersive television experience that uses audio combined with minimal abstract visuals to tell nine individual short-form stories through nine calls, reports Variety.

Check out the trailer here

In the trailer, one can hear the eerie conversations between the characters. The calls have everything from screams to doubtful conversations, leaving the viewers wanting to know as to what happened next?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Fede Álvarez said that the series is meant to evoke conversations and keep people guessing at every turn.

He further added, “This was such thrill because unlike films, where you have one idea and you have to stick to it, this was a chance to come up with many ideas and stories for each episode that's still telling one single story. By the time you get to the end, you'll want to go back to the beginning. It was very exciting to have the actors come play with us in this sandbox. They felt it too and couldn't wait to do something they've never done before. I picked so many people I've always wanted to work with like Mark Duplass, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and so many others".

All nine episodes will begin streaming on Apple TV from 19 March.