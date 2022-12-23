A few days ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned the world with their revelations about the British royal family on the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan. While the talk around the show and the bombshells dropped on it refuses to die down, another piece of news about Harry & Meghan has made headlines. Remember the house in Montecito, California where the series was filmed? Well, the on-screen lavish home of Harry and Meghan is reportedly up for sale. According to the New York Post, the property has been listed for $33.5 million. As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not reside in the property. The couple actually lives in another house in Montecito which cost them almost $15 million in 2020.

The property listed for sale is owned by businessman Mark Schulhof, who purchased it for $14.6 million in 2013. The house also features several amenities like a gym, theatre, pool, game room, meditation room and bar. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is set over two acres of landscaped grounds and boasts of mountain and ocean views. The house also has a five-car garage and solar power and a grey water irrigation system.

The house was built in 2006. Don Nulty and JF Brennan were the architects and the interiors by Natasha Baradaran. The 12,804 square feet home hit the market a year and a half ago and is being marketed by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties.

Coming back to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple have left their fans reeling with their confessions about the royal family. Prince Harry revealed that his relationship with the royal family broke down after he confessed he wanted to step down from his duties. Harry also accused the royal family of “institutional gaslighting” and claimed they were “happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will next be seen in another Netflix docu-series Live To Lead, where they will interview personalities like Great Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and more. The series will premiere on 31 December this year.

