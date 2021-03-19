Caitlyn Jenner to make an appearance in Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season

“Put it this way, I am in the final season,” Caitlyn Jenner said in an interview

Caitlyn Jenner, who no longer appears on Keeping Up With The Kardarshians, has confirmed that she will be making an appearance in the final season. The Kardashian-Jenner family announced last year that their reality series, which ran for 20 seasons, is finally coming to an end.

“Put it this way, I am in the final season,” Caitlyn said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 71-year-old American TV personality also expressed sadness about the show’s ending and added that she is proud of her kids. “That’s the only thing, I see the end of the show is, it’s kind of sad, but all my kids, I am proud of them,” Caitlyn was quoted as saying.

Caitlyn featured in the show for over 10 years. However, after parting ways with Kris Jenner, Caitlyn has not appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians till now.

According to Variety, the final season will continue to expose the family's dark secrets and struggles. The series will also talk about Kourtney Kardashian's future with Scott Disick.

The series, after its premiere in 2007, became a pop culture sensation and the Kardarshian-Jenner family rose to a new kind of fame which helped them in establishing a multimedia empire comprising cosmetic companies, apps, and clothing lines.