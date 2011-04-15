Caesar Salad for Katrina’s soul?

Katrina Kaif is trying to get over her split with Ranbir Kapoor in a very unusual way. Instead of living it up with friends or crying on their shoulders or denying it all to the media, she’s lying low. But that doesn’t mean sitting at home, watching Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Rajneeti -- films she’s done with Kapoor -- on loop and crying her eyes out. The beautiful actress has been going out for quiet dinners with her mum, Suzanne Turquotte, Olive and Royal China being the top favourites. Obviously, she has turned to her mum in these heart-stricken times. “She has taken the breakup rather badly and it’s evident to all on the film sets too. She isn’t quite herself anymore. But she is incredibly professional and goes about her shootings and other commitments very diligently, despite the turbulence in her personal life and all the tabloid reportage,” said an industry insider. You break some hearts, you mend some. Right, Katrina?

