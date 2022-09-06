Recently, the teaser for Vikram Vedha was released, and the excitement it generated was interesting to observe.

The teaser of Vikram Vedha was recently released and the buzz it created was a scenario to watch. Now that the highly anticipated trailer of Vikram Vedha is all set to be released, the makers of Vikram Vedha have come out with a trend that requires fans to perform a #VikramVedhaPose and they will stand a chance to watch the trailer from anybody in the world does.

Sharing this important announcement, the lead actors of Vikram Vedha shared a video. In the caption, they wrote “ Vikram with an important announcement for you all!

Hear hear! 📢 #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well wishers out there ♥️ #VikramVedhaPose pic.twitter.com/5qwSRRHESJ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 6, 2022

Share your #VikramVedhaPose and stand a chance to watch the #VikramVedhaTrailer tomorrow, before the entire world!

#VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.”

Vikram with an important announcement for you all! Share your #VikramVedhaPose and stand a chance to watch the #VikramVedhaTrailer tomorrow, before the entire world!

#VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.@iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri pic.twitter.com/KW9vKgZg1U — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) September 6, 2022

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.