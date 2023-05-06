Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has just seen first episodes of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel and he has something to say about it on his social media account. Two days back, he tweeted- “Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…”

Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious &… https://t.co/1tlmnqlF8x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 2, 2023

Recently, in an interview with Firtspost, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that when she started her career, there were just ornamental roles that were offered to actresses and they were asked to be happy with it. Women actors were treated like side-kicks. They were told to be happy to be visible in just five scenes and five to six songs in films.

On women’s roles changing especially with the coming of OTT…

Sadly, I started at a time when women were getting only ornamental roles in Bollywood. Girls used to be sidekicks. We were told that an actress should be happy with five to six songs and five to six scenes. I started at a time when the industry was a little bit like that, but I realised that in my own journey as an actress, I have seen women like me demanding that they wanted more visibility and said they have the bhuk (hunger) to do more and to do it better. I always believed in those days too, that women actors want more and deserve more.

Tell us about the world of Citadel…

Firstly, Citadel is an original franchise and I am proud to be a part of it. Citadel talks about how humanity should benefit from intelligence. I am the top spy for Citadel. And that spy can be anybody, she can be your neighbour too. So, it’s a very interesting world and the show has a very global approach.

The one thing that was different in Citadel was that it took one and a half years to shoot for only six episodes. We paid a lot of attention to detailing, working for one and a half years on characters and for each and everything we had to focus really hard, finding the little smallest details that make the character interesting, instead of just doing the performance superficially.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.