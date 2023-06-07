Busan International Film Festival's director Huh Moonyung steps down post sexual harassment accusations

Busan International Film Festival’s director Huh Moonyung has stepped down post facing sexual harassment accusations. The management of the festival has accepted Moonyung’s resignation and announced Nam Dong-chul will step in as the interim director for this year’s edition of the festival.

BIFF chairman Lee Yong Kwan has stated he would resign from his post too after resolving the issue and observing this year’s edition.

Talking about the victim, while speaking to Ilgan Sports, the employee revealed the accused made sexual remarks and tried to make body contact over a period of time. Even though Moonyung denied the allegations levied against him, he stated he found his role and job too exhausting.

