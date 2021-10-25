Releasing 16 years after the first part, Bunty Aur Babli has amped up its disguise game with the aid of prosthetic and innovative make-up techniques.

It is a battle royale in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji respectively, battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari, for supremacy.

The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Khan explains, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises, and that's half the fun. Nowadays, we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast, and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Mukerji adds, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other, and it’s a battle to watch out for!”

Chaturvedi says, “I have played so many avatars in just one film! When you do a film like Bunty Aur Babli, you promise people that they will get to see the lead actors in disguises to pull off elaborate cons, and this film will over-deliver in this regard.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the follow-up to Shaad Ali's 2005 blockbuster heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli, starring Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. While Mukerji reprises her role in the sequel directed by Varun V Sharma, Khan has stepped into the shoes of Bachchan.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, is slated to hit cinemas on 19 November.

Watch the trailer here