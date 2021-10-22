Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in cinemas on 19 November, and the trailer will release on 25 October

The teaser for the much-awaited film Bunty and Babli 2 was released today, 22 October.

Sharing the first look of the movie on Twitter, production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) said that the movie will release on 19 November, with the trailer is coming out on 25 October.

It’s Bunty aur Babli vs Bunty aur Babli this time 🔥 TEASER OUT NOW. Trailer will be out on 25th October ♥️ Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21 pic.twitter.com/odW5n6iLwf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

The movie features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as Bunty and Babli. While Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are playing the new age Bunty and Babli. The film, directed by Varun V Sharma, sees Khan and Mukerji play a pair of con artists who face off against another con artist duo, played by Chaturvedi and Wagh.

The 1.26-minute teaser takes a hilarious approach, with Khan and Mukerji playing their natural selves. While being excited about working with each other again after 12 years, the duo is shocked to realise that two other people will also be playing the character of Bunty and Babli, due to changes in the script.

While the Hum Tum actors storm off after the announcement, Chaturvedi and Wagh declare that it is their time now and they are ready to step into the shoes of the characters. The teaser ends with the shoot being packed up just as the two actors are posing together.

The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit movie Bunty and Babli, which saw Abhishek Bachchan and Mukerji, playing two con artists, who are pursued relentlessly by a police officer, played by Amitabh Bachchan. While Mukerji is all set to reprise her role in the sequel, Bachchan will not be making an appearance.

Khan and Mukerji have previously acted in films such as Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

As theatres in Maharashtra reopen from today, 22 October, the easing of COVID-19 norms has seen many Hindi films declaring their release dates, such as Sooryavanshi, Bhavai, 83, and many others.