Buffy actor Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian expecting a second child

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Gabrielle Union congratulated the Bring It On actor in the comments section.

Dushku and Palandjian, 57, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in August, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.