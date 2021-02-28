Entertainment

Buffy actor Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian expecting a second child

Dushku and Palandjian married August, 2018 and had their first child, Philip, in mid-2019

Press Trust of India February 28, 2021 15:57:33 IST
Buffy actor Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian expecting a second child

Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian |Credit - Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page.

Check out her post here

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Gabrielle Union congratulated the Bring It On actor in the comments section.

Dushku and Palandjian, 57, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in August, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.

Updated Date: February 28, 2021 15:57:33 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

PVR Pictures' 2021 film slate includes Anthony Hopkins' The Father, The Mauritanian, Minari
Entertainment

PVR Pictures' 2021 film slate includes Anthony Hopkins' The Father, The Mauritanian, Minari

PVR Pictures 2021 release slate also include already-in-theatre titles such as The Secret Garden, Our Friend, Misbehavior and The War With Grandpa among others.

US Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run accident in New York
Entertainment

US Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, was walking along a road on Long Island on Friday when he was hit by a car, said police.

Taylor Swift officially cancels Lover Fest concerts, confirms it won't be rescheduled
Entertainment

Taylor Swift officially cancels Lover Fest concerts, confirms it won't be rescheduled

Taylor Swift said she has to cancel all of her pending tour dates due to the “unprecedented pandemic"