Buffy actor Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian expecting a second child
Dushku and Palandjian married August, 2018 and had their first child, Philip, in mid-2019
Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page.
Check out her post here
Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Gabrielle Union congratulated the Bring It On actor in the comments section.
Dushku and Palandjian, 57, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in August, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Philip "Bourne" Dushku Palandjin, in mid-2019.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
PVR Pictures' 2021 film slate includes Anthony Hopkins' The Father, The Mauritanian, Minari
PVR Pictures 2021 release slate also include already-in-theatre titles such as The Secret Garden, Our Friend, Misbehavior and The War With Grandpa among others.
US Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run accident in New York
Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, was walking along a road on Long Island on Friday when he was hit by a car, said police.
Taylor Swift officially cancels Lover Fest concerts, confirms it won't be rescheduled
Taylor Swift said she has to cancel all of her pending tour dates due to the “unprecedented pandemic"