Buddy Van Horn directed three films in his lifetime, Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool, Pink Cadillac, all starring Clint Eastwood

Director-stuntman Buddy Van Horn who often doubled for American actor Clint Eastwood has passed away at the age of 92. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is survived by wife Konne and their daughters Erika and Jennifer along with his five grandchildren.

Van Horn directed three films in his lifetime, all starring Eastwood. These films are the 1980 movie Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool released in 1988 and the 1989 film Pink Cadillac.

Speaking about Eastwood, in a 2011 interview with The Independent, Van Horn had said that the actor liked doing some of his own stunts. Van Horn also said that he had tried to talk Eastwood out of doing his own stunts but was not successful most of the time. The stunt double had said, “He went and did ’em anyway, several of ’em. He’s been banged up a few times.”

People reported that an obituary was published for the veteran stunt double in the Los Angeles Times which says that he died on 11 May. Van Horn worked as a stunt coordinator with Eastwood’s company Malpaso for around 44 years.

A highlight of his career was being the stunt double for Guy William in the 39 episodes of Disney’s Zorro. The stuntman was able to use his equestrian skills and fencing.

Another prominent role of Van Horn’s career was his appearance in the 1973 film High Plains Drifter, reported Deadline. He played the role of Marshal Jim Duncan in the film and was also the stunt coordinator.

According to the publication, he worked as a stunt double in films that were released in the recent past like the 2000 film Space Cowboys, 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby and 2008 film Gran Torino.

He has also worked as a stunt coordinator in movies like Enforcer, The Gauntlet and Sudden Impact. Van Horn was also a second unit director on The Rookie and Magnum Force.