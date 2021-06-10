Entertainment

Buddhadeb Dasgupta, National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, passes away aged 77 after prolonged kidney ailment

A two-time National Award winner, Buddhadeb Dasgupta's death was condoled by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty, among others.

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away on Thursday morning at 6 am at his Kolkata residence. The 77-year-old had been suffering from kidney ailments for years.

The family confirmed that the filmmaker had been undergoing dialysis for some time and was scheduled for a session on 10 June. However, his wife Sohini Dasgupta discovered he died in his sleep.

Dasgupta was most known for films like Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. . He has won the National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005). He had also authored several works of poetry including Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that Dasgupta's death comes as a "great loss for the film fraternity."

Producer-director Raj Chakrabarty also condoled his death on Twitter.

Sudiptaa Chakraborty, who worked with Dasgupta on films like Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kalpurush, also tweeted about his demise.

