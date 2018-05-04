Bucket List trailer: Madhuri Dixit's maiden Marathi film is filled with heart-warming moments

The trailer for Bollywood's evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi movie Bucket List was released on Friday.

The film's trailer begins with Madhuri's Madhura asking her daughter if she knows what a "bucket list" means. The young girl, in her millennial glory, replies, "Of course, bucket list is my identity. Without it, my life has no purpose." We then see Madhura take up the task of checking off the wish-list of a teenaged heart donor named Sai. So, the rest of the film revolves around her journey of self-realisation as she partakes in various adventures-turned-misadventures.

The film, bankrolled by Dharma Productions, appears to have a lot of lighthearted humour blended into the narrative, especially in the exchanges between the mother and the daughter.

It also features Madhuri's Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Renuka Shahane in an important role. But, in what is sure to delight the moviegoers, it also has a surprise but brief cameo from Ranbir Kapoor.

Madhuri was last seen on-screen in Gulaab Gang and in Vishal Bharadwaj's Dedh Ishqiya with Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi in 2014.

Produced by DAR Motion Pictures, Dark Horse Cinemas and Blue Mustang Creations, Bucket List will be directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, who has also written the film script along with Devashree Shivadekar.

Bucket List releases in theatres on 25 May.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 19:52 PM