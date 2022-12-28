From painting the town red with their mushy romance to dishing out major couple goals, actor Karan Kundrra and TV star Tejasswi Prakash are truly one of the much-loved couples in the tinsel town. Enjoying a legion of fans following, Karan and Tejasswi never fail to keep their fans updated with their personal and professional developments. Grabbing all the online attention with their romantic moments, the former Bigg Boss contestants know it well how to keep the users hooked to their screens. With that being said, once again Tejasswi and Karan have grabbed all the eyeballs on social media after a throwback video of the two started making rounds on the internet. Leaving the users in awe with their chemistry, the now-viral video belongs to behind the sets of their recently released music Barish Ayi Hai.

A few hours back, the clip was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account with a couple of loved emoticons. The viral video shows Karan sitting on his bike, while his lady love is sitting in front of him, facing the actor. Karan being the sweetest that he is can be seen making Tejasswi comfortable, as she looks petrified sitting in that eccentric position. After sitting closely with Karan on the bike, Tejasswi can be seen holding her beau tightly and very close to her. While the video is uploaded with Atif Aslam’s Piya O Re Piya being played in the background, Tejasswi can be seen saying something in Karan’s ears before he starts his bike. Presumably, she seems to be asking Karan to ride “Aramse.”

Tejasswi is looking beautiful in a printed strappy dress in an orange and beige hue. The Naagin star completed her look with matching heels and tying her wavy tresses in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Karan looks smart in a denim jacket atop black jeans.

Their fans were quick to shower their love upon the video. One user commented, “Such beautiful people! What an amazing music video it is Baarish Aayi hai.” Another commented, “Ohhhh Barish Ayi Hai shooting.. one of my fav songs.”

Coming back to Barish Ayi Hai, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, and Stebin Ben and was released on 14 July. Composed by Javed-Mohsin, Barish Ayi Hai is widely received by their fans, as the video has so far been played more than 75 million times.

