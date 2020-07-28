BTS to launch nature-themed reality show In the SOOP BTS Ver; series premieres on 19 August

BTS' new show In the SOOP BTS Ver comprises eight one-hour-long episodes

BTS fans have a reason to cheer as the South Korean boy band is releasing a new nature-themed reality show. As per a report by Soompi, the show will be titled In the SOOP BTS Ver.

Soop means forest in Korean and the concept of the show is to spend time performing activities that are “somewhere in between everyday life and leisure,” the report said.

Check out the announcement here

🏕 A week in the forest, a gift for BTS.

'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' will be available globally and exclusively on #Weverse. Come visit the BTS members' forest on 20 Aug, 12 AM (KST)! Find out more👉https://t.co/fzYIvUM09C#BTS #In_the_SOOP pic.twitter.com/j9YLMMTEeo — Weverse (@weverseofficial) July 28, 2020

The show will comprise eight episodes of one hour and will premiere on 19 August. It will be telecast every Wednesday at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST) via JTBC.

The show can also be watched on BTS's Weverse community from the midnight of 20 August.

As per a report by Korean website Naver, In the SOOP BTS Ver focuses on the band's life outside of music and gigs.

Pinkvilla reports the members of the boy band will be creating their own schedules in advance as the reality show will see them enjoying their hobbies. The report adds that while each member will be trying out something different, they will be spending time together in the same place. BTS will be hosting In the SOOP BTS Ver themselves with minimal communication with the production staff.

Meanwhile, BTS has confirmed it is gearing up to return with new music soon. According to a report in Forbes, while speaking to fans during an unannounced V Live audio live stream, the seven members announced plans to release a new English single next month ahead of a new album. It will be a digital single and will be released on Korean and international streaming sites on 21 August.