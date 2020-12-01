BTS single Life Goes On from latest album BE becomes first Korean song to top Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS is also the first group in history with multiple No 1 debuts on Billboard's Hot 100 list, with Life Goes On and their first English single, Dynamite

South Korean boy band BTS’ latest lead single 'Life Goes On' from the album BE has managed to debut at the number 1 spot in two global Billboard tallies. It has also soared to the first position in Billboard’s Hot 100, making a historic record.

On Tuesday, Billboard revealed 'Life Goes On' has charged to the zenith of both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. While the Billboard Global 200 chart is inclusive of worldwide data, the Billboard Global Excl. US chart contains data from all the territories except for the US.

Both the charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity taken from over 200 territories around the world, as per Billboard. This data is then compiled by Nielsen Music/ MRC Data. Officials consider parameters like “official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales” to build the charts and BTS’ new song has managed to clinch the top spot.

'Life Goes On' climbed to No 1 place on the Billboard Global 200 chart with 152.5 million streams and 84,000 downloads sold globally within a week of its release on 20 November. According to Billboard, this track has surpassed the weekly high of Blackpink’s 'Lovesick Girls' too.

On the other hand, 'Life Goes On' also became BTS’s third song to reach the first spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier, 'Dynamite' and 'Savage Love' by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo which had remixes by BTS had managed to reach the top. What is legendary about the recent feat is that it is the first time in the chart’s six-decade history that a song sung predominantly in Korean has scaled to the apex.

Read Billboard's announcement here

.@BTS_twt is now the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100 ("Dynamite" and "Life Goes On"). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

.@BTS_twt lands seven total songs on the #Hot100 this week: #1, Life Goes On" #3, "Dynamite" #13, "Blue & Grey" #22, "Stay" #69, "Fly to My Room" #70, "Telepathy" #72, "Dis-ease" — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 1, 2020

.@BTS_twt's No. 1 hits on the #Global200: Dynamite

Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)

Life Goes On — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

.@BTS_twt's "Life Goes On" debuts at No. 1 on both the #Global200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 30, 2020

The Hot 100 chart comprises data from all-genre US streaming which consists of official audio and official video, along with radio airplay and sales data. The Grammy-nominated pop artists also became the first and only group in history with multiple No 1 debuts on the Hot 100 list.