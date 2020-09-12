BTS says they're 'peased K-Pop India event is taking place during such difficult times'

BTS band members said via a video message that they were grateful that so many people in India showed such passion and interest in the music genre.

The ninth and final round of K-Pop India Contest 2020 is all geared up to be live-streamed on 12 September. The live streaming will also include a video message from BTS for the finalists of the event.

According to a report in The Times of India, as part of the video message, the band members said they were pleased and proud that the K-Pop even is taking place "during such difficult times."

The band members added that they were grateful that so many people in India showed such passion and interest. "We will be coming to India with music and a cool stage that will move and comfort you during these tough times," they said.

According to the report, this is the first time when the event has been organised virtually by the Korean Culture Centre India (KCCI) in Delhi. Director of KCCI Kim Kum-pyoung said that while it was difficult to manage the event, they decided to go ahead with it because of the K-Pop fans in the country.

He went on to elaborate on the message by BTS for fans stating he thinks it is a very encouraging sign for Indian fans. "I wish BTS to include India in their world tour after the COVID situation is tackled."

Recently, a South Korean government study claimed that BTS' US chart-topping single Dynamite could generate more than $1.4 billion for the economy for the country and create thousands of new jobs, reported news agency AFP.

The band cemented the feat when it debuted at number one in the Billboard Hot 100. The study was conducted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and a government tourism institute.