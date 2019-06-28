BTS releases Heartbeat, new track portraying Korean K-pop sensation's rise to stardom

The K-pop boy band sensation BTS released the full version of its new song titled 'Heartbeat' today (28 June). The song was released on Twitter by BTS Worldwide.

Produced by DJ Swivel the video features all seven members — J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Jin, and Suga — coming together as one and becoming superstars.

Check out the tweet here:

The boy band had launched a mobile game on 26 June called the BTS World. Since then, fans have been talking about it and the news of their upcoming song was buzzing all over the internet. With fans pretending to be the septet’s managers for weeks, they will now get the chance to listen to the full version of the song.

The song was earlier exclusively available on the BTS gaming app for two days and hence people were required to download and begin the game in order to listen to it. After two days of exclusivity, the BTS World official soundtrack from the album has been made available on platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

The three tunes that have already been uploaded to streaming services and download stores are ‘Dream Glow’ with Charli XCX, ‘A Brand New Day’ with Zara Larsson and, ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD.

Earlier, BTS had shared their sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey had featured on the album in 'Boy With Luv', which recorded the more than 75 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of release. Ed Sheeran has also written a song 'Make it Right' for the record.

Watch the Heartbeat video here.

