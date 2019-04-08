BTS release teaser of 'Boy With Luv', their new track in collaboration with Halsey

K-pop group BTS released a music video trailer featuring American musician Halsey. On 7 April (Sunday), Big Hit Entertainment dropped a 46-second trailer on YouTube for the BTS song titled ‘Boy With Luv’.

The music video opens with Halsey sitting in the ticketing window of what seems like a movie theater. In a few seconds of inactivity, she shuts down the window and walks into the street where RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are sitting silently on a bright yellow couch, fully dressed in pink. They don’t exchange any dialogue or lyrics but some serious sultry looks that builds up the tension in the frame.

At the end of the trailer, the camera pulls out to reveal the movie theater’s name, ‘Persona’. It hints at the BTS' upcoming album which is titled, Map of the Soul: Persona. The last couple of seconds of the trailer feature a short sample of the new song and the end reveals that the whole video will drop in Korea and the US on 12 April, 2019, which is the same day as the release of BTS' new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

While for some Halsey’s collaboration with the Korean boy band BTS came as a surprise, it wasn't for most others who knew Halsey and BTS have been friends for years.

Speaking to Heat she said, “I think we both have this conceptual thing that we really like to do so it could be cool to find some kind of bridge that is really good for my MO.”

In the same interaction she further added, “I think we both have this conceptual thing that we really like to do so it could be cool to find some kind of bridge that is really good for my MO. Something that signifies the whole thing together. ‘They were so inspirational to me when I was making Hopeless Kingdom because I’ve been on BTS for a really long time. I was watching some of their earlier concept videos and I saw some of the philosophical references they were using and the colours and the warmness, it inspired me so much.”

