BTS on MTV Unplugged: From where to tune in to what to expect, all you need to know about the special episode

BTS will be performing some of their greatest hits, including Dynamite as well as songs from their latest album, BE at MTV Unplugged.

K-pop sensation BTS is all set to perform on a special edition of MTV Unplugged on 23 February. The Grammy-nominated group, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will deliver some of their career-defining hits, including their first full-fledged English language single, 'Dynamite.'

Moreover, they will also perform some of the tracks from their latest album BE for the first time, reports Decider.

Where and how to watch the special episode?

The episode will stream in India on Voot Select on 24 February. You can also catch the special on television on Vh1 India at the same time, as per a report in Bollywood Life.

In the US, BTS' MTV Unplugged will air on MTV on 23 February. MTV also offers a free 24-hour pass on their website where you can enter an email address and create a password to register your account.

When does the special stream/ air?

The special will air and stream in India simultaneously on Vh1 and Voot Select at 7:30 am. In the US, tune into MTV special at 9 pm.

Vh1 took to its Twitter to share a sneak peek of BTS’ unplugged performance of 'Life Goes On.' BTS' Jungkook also shared a reminder with fans to tune in to their highly anticipated performance.

Check it out here

An exclusive sneak peek of your favorite Bangtan Boys performing ‘Life Goes On’, from MTV Presents Unplugged: BTS. 💜 Use the #GetKPOPular and share your story of tuning in to #BTSUnplugged, tomorrow at 7:30 AM, only on #Vh1India. #GetWithIt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/qEBnEfY4m7 — Vh1 India (@Vh1India) February 23, 2021

🚨 SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM JUNGKOOK 🚨@BTS_twt’s #MTVUnplugged is TONIGHT at 9p! Get ready to watch (and freak out over) #BTSonMTV! ✨💜 pic.twitter.com/QijWm7q1XN — MTV (@MTV) February 23, 2021

In a year where all plans were marred by the coronavirus pandemic, BTS found a way to connect with and enthral thousands of their fans around the globe through their Map of the Soul ON:E' online concert in October 2020. BTS' two and a half-hour-long concert saw the septet perform 23 songs, including their multiple award-winning 'ON', 'Dionysus', 'Black Swan', and the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, 'Dynamite'.