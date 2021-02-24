BTS on MTV Unplugged: A lowdown of the special episode, from Dynamite recital to surprise cover of Coldplay's Fix You

'Last year, we went through such difficult times and Coldplay's Fix You gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you all as well,' BTS' Jimin says on their surprise cover at MTV Unplugged.

K-pop sensation BTS took the internet by storm when they performed a special edition of MTV Unplugged on 23 February. The Grammy-nominated group, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, delivered some of their career-defining hits, including their first full-fledged English language single, 'Dynamite.' They also surprised fans with the cover of Coldplay's 'Fix You.'

Speaking about the cover, Jimin said, "Last year, we all went through such difficult times and this song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you all as well. It's one of our favourite songs, so we had fun while preparing for it."

The group began their performance with a rendition of 'Telepathy.' The set was designed to include several iconic items, such as a Friends' inspired couch, a football table, a Vespa with a sidecar and a jukebox, reports Hindustan Times.

Moreover, they also performed some of the tracks from their latest album BE for the first time, reports Decider.

The episode also saw the band expressing happiness over performing today after some time,

Jimin went on to express his happiness over the members performing together after a while, harking back to Suga's earlier absence due to his shoulder surgery. "It feels good to be performing together. I'm very happy!," Suga was quoted as saying.

BTS then performed 'Blue & Grey', for which they simulated an open field with blue flowers, even as they themselves were seen in grey outfits.

"I tried to express my inner sadness and uncertainty, so I translated the feeling of burning out as "blue" and the sadness of not being able to see ARMY as "grey". The melody of the song is simple so I paid closer attention to delivering emotions through the lyrics," V said about the song.

They also recreated 'Life Goes On,' where the group was seen with a live band in a living room.

Check out snippets from all the performances here

There's one thing I know for sure, and it's that @BTS_twt's #MTVUnplugged performance of #Telepathy will be living in my mind ALL DAY. 💜✨ #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/YbC39hc22L — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

How can I feel blue when @BTS_twt just gave us an INCREDIBLE #MTVUnplugged performance of "Blue & Grey"?? 💜👏 #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/GkKLlDflTz — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

The episode streamed in India on Voot Select on 24 February. Fans could also catch the special on television on Vh1 India at the same time, as per a report in Bollywood Life. In the US, BTS' MTV Unplugged aired on MTV on 23 February. MTV also offered a free 24-hour pass on their website where one could enter an email address and create a password to register an account. The special aired and stream in India simultaneously on Vh1 and Voot Select at 7:30 am. In the US, the MTV special ran at 9 pm. In a year where all plans were marred by the coronavirus pandemic, BTS found a way to connect with and enthral thousands of their fans around the globe through their Map of the Soul ON:E' online concert in October 2020. BTS' two and a half-hour-long concert saw the septet perform 23 songs, including their multiple award-winning 'ON', 'Dionysus', 'Black Swan', and the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, 'Dynamite'.