BTS member V says 'namaste' after yoga session; Twitter explodes with requests to greet fans in their languages
BTS has been trying out multiple activities as part of their Winter Package 2021, but the clip of V saying 'namaste' after doing yoga has gone viral on social media.
K-pop sensation BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most popular music bands around the world today. Fans of the septet are spread across the globe and their ARMY has been on the rise in India as well.
Recently, Indian fans were pleased with BTS member V saying Namaste as a greeting after finishing a yoga session with his bandmates.
As part of the group’s Winter Package 2021, the boy band was seen trying out multiple activities but the clip of Kim Taehyung or V saying Namaste after doing yoga spread on social media like wildfire and Indian fans could not keep their calm.
In the clip, V can be seen bringing his hands together and bowing down, while saying “Namaste, thank you” to their yoga instructor.
Many followers of the group were happy upon knowing that the South Korean star knew about the Indian greeting. Others hoped that V and the others would also greet the Indian fans in other Indian languages soon.
Check out the clip and the reactions here
V said NAMASTE Omg omg ️️#Namaste_V#Namaste_BTS pic.twitter.com/immAth4DNG
— Navya⁷ (@bts_7_dts) February 27, 2021
Awwww TaeTae oppa we are expecting you to say Hi in all indian languages Our winter bear is a biggest fan of yoga tooo#namaste #vannakam #BTS #V @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/YE0dSCB8So — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@Dharini52549492) February 27, 2021
V saying namaste in winter package 2021
How are we feeling Indian armys pic.twitter.com/R5tEb9meq1
— ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭OT7(ARMYFOREVER)Exams|| inactive era || (@vyeontan21) February 27, 2021
Taehyung just said namaste ohwmygoddddddd!!!! Scream mm!! Something suspicious. I'm waiting for u too speak in my language!! — Weiwei@v (@AnretAlien) February 27, 2021
WAIT ..TAEHYUNG SAID NAMASTE ..YESS ..DID I HEAR IT RIGHT ...HE SAID NAMASTE..OH MY GOFGDVHSHSJ ...DESIMYS HOW ARE WE ???
— Blue and Grey⁷ (@SweetNightWithV) February 27, 2021
lemme bring back this cringy edit if mine since taehyung said namaste ♀️pic.twitter.com/7u38Jde8HQ — ritu⁷ (@VictimisedByV) February 27, 2021
Earlier, the ARMYs had come to the defence of BTS after a host of Bayern 3, a German radio station, had likened BTS to the coronavirus on-air. The host had criticised BTS’ cover for the popular Coldplay song ‘Fix You’. This came amidst the anti-Asian sentiment on the rise in the US. Later, the radio channel issued a statement explaining the host’s words.
Celebrities like Halsey, Steve Aoki and Zara Larsson called out the station for their “racism and xenophobia” and said that such behaviour was “unacceptable”.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two French bulldogs stolen in armed robbery, say LA police
The dog walker, who was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time, is expected to survive his injuries. Out of the three dogs, one escaped and has been recovered.
Bunny Wailer, veteran reggae musician and founding member of The Wailers, passes away aged 73
Bunny Wailer died in a Jamaican hospital of complications from a stroke he had in July
Demi Lovato reveals in upcoming docuseries she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, a four-part docuseries debuting 23 March on YouTube Originals, reveals how the singer survived three strokes and a heart attack