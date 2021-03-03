BTS member V says 'namaste' after yoga session; Twitter explodes with requests to greet fans in their languages

BTS has been trying out multiple activities as part of their Winter Package 2021, but the clip of V saying 'namaste' after doing yoga has gone viral on social media.

K-pop sensation BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most popular music bands around the world today. Fans of the septet are spread across the globe and their ARMY has been on the rise in India as well.

Recently, Indian fans were pleased with BTS member V saying Namaste as a greeting after finishing a yoga session with his bandmates.

As part of the group’s Winter Package 2021, the boy band was seen trying out multiple activities but the clip of Kim Taehyung or V saying Namaste after doing yoga spread on social media like wildfire and Indian fans could not keep their calm.

In the clip, V can be seen bringing his hands together and bowing down, while saying “Namaste, thank you” to their yoga instructor.

Many followers of the group were happy upon knowing that the South Korean star knew about the Indian greeting. Others hoped that V and the others would also greet the Indian fans in other Indian languages soon.

Check out the clip and the reactions here

Awwww TaeTae oppa we are expecting you to say Hi in all indian languages Our winter bear is a biggest fan of yoga tooo#namaste #vannakam #BTS #V @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/YE0dSCB8So — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@Dharini52549492) February 27, 2021

V saying namaste in winter package 2021

How are we feeling Indian armys pic.twitter.com/R5tEb9meq1 — ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭OT7(ARMYFOREVER)Exams|| inactive era || (@vyeontan21) February 27, 2021

Taehyung just said namaste ohwmygoddddddd!!!! Scream mm!! Something suspicious. I'm waiting for u too speak in my language!! — Weiwei@v (@AnretAlien) February 27, 2021

WAIT ..TAEHYUNG SAID NAMASTE ..YESS ..DID I HEAR IT RIGHT ...HE SAID NAMASTE..OH MY GOFGDVHSHSJ ...DESIMYS HOW ARE WE ??? — Blue and Grey⁷ (@SweetNightWithV) February 27, 2021

lemme bring back this cringy edit if mine since taehyung said namaste ‍♀️pic.twitter.com/7u38Jde8HQ — ritu⁷ (@VictimisedByV) February 27, 2021

