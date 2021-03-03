Entertainment

BTS member V says 'namaste' after yoga session; Twitter explodes with requests to greet fans in their languages

BTS has been trying out multiple activities as part of their Winter Package 2021, but the clip of V saying 'namaste' after doing yoga has gone viral on social media.

K-pop sensation BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is one of the most popular music bands around the world today. Fans of the septet are spread across the globe and their ARMY has been on the rise in India as well.

Recently, Indian fans were pleased with BTS member V saying Namaste as a greeting after finishing a yoga session with his bandmates.

As part of the group’s Winter Package 2021, the boy band was seen trying out multiple activities but the clip of Kim Taehyung or V saying Namaste after doing yoga spread on social media like wildfire and Indian fans could not keep their calm.

In the clip, V can be seen bringing his hands together and bowing down, while saying “Namaste, thank you” to their yoga instructor.

Many followers of the group were happy upon knowing that the South Korean star knew about the Indian greeting. Others hoped that V and the others would also greet the Indian fans in other Indian languages soon.

Check out the clip and the reactions here

Earlier, the ARMYs had come to the defence of BTS after a host of Bayern 3, a German radio station, had likened BTS to the coronavirus on-air. The host had criticised BTS’ cover for the popular Coldplay song ‘Fix You’. This came amidst the anti-Asian sentiment on the rise in the US. Later, the radio channel issued a statement explaining the host’s words.

Celebrities like Halsey, Steve Aoki and Zara Larsson called out the station for their “racism and xenophobia” and said that such behaviour was “unacceptable”.

