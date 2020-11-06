BTS member Suga to take break from band after shoulder surgery, announces Bighit Entertainment

BTS' Suga underwent the operation to prepare for his upcoming mandatory military service.

Popular South Korean boy band BTS’ member Suga will be taking some time off to recover from a recent surgery. Earlier today, his agency, Bighit Entertainment issued a statement announcing that the rapper had undergone surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on 3 November.

He received the operation in order to prepare for his upcoming mandatory military service along with his career and as a result of the medical procedure, he will be sitting out of most of the BTS activities. This is likely to include the promotional activities for the group’s upcoming album BE.

The full statement released by Bighit said his torn shoulder labrum had been “a health and wellness issue for Suga” for a long time. However, the surgery was a success and now has been advised to “undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery” by his physician.

Giving insight into the injury, the statement said that Yoongi Min (real name of Suga) had been badly hurt in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut. Thereafter, he was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder in 2013. He suffered from shoulder pains till in 2019 it was found that the cartilage around his left shoulder joint has been torn. The company addressed the physical and mental toll that the singer received while dealing with shoulder pain.

Multiple rounds of rehabilitation and treatment could not help his conditions greatly, thereby affecting his daily life as well as his life as a K-pop artist. He finally decided to undergo surgery in order to “restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career”.

The statement added: “Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered”.

Bighit apologised to the fans as Suga will not be able to greet them during the promotional events for the BTS “BE” album. Suga also left a note for his fans. He said, “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.”