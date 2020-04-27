BTS member Suga to collaborate with singer IU for new song; music video will release on 6 May

Singer IU is gearing up to collaborate with South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga who is part of the K-Pop boy band BTS.

As per a report on K pop culture website Soompi, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment has announced that the singer will be making her much-awaited return next month.

"IU will be releasing a digital single on 6 May, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music," the report quoted an agency representative as saying.

According to the report, the agency further added, "As musicians of the same age, the two singers [IU and Suga] were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”

The filming for the music video has already been completed, with the agency describing it to be in a style different from her earlier work.

In an article in the Metro UK, Suga has confirmed that despite the coronavirus lockdown, BTS is hard at work on the follow up to Map Of The Soul: 7.

Suga appeared on a livestream where he went on to reveal details about it, stating that before they started they had decided who was in charge of what. “We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision,” he added.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 15:18:15 IST