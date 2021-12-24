BTS member Suga has tested positive for Covid-19. The rapper had recently returned from the US.

BTS member Suga has tested positive for COVID-19 . The news was confirmed by BTS' agency Big Hit Music. The rapper took the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea from the United States on Thursday, the agency confirmed.

His test results came back positive on Friday, despite Suga having completed his vaccination in late August.

According to the statement, Suga is not displaying any symptoms. He is currently in self-quarantine and has not made any contact with the other BTS members.

Big Hit Music has also reassured the fans that he has not been in contact with any other member of BTS. They mentioned that Suga’s positive test results are said to have arrived during his self-quarantine.