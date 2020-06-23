BTS' Love Myself campaign wins Integrated Campaigns and Events honour at 2020 UNICEF Inspire Awards

UNICEF Korea has revealed that South Korean boy band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment's 'Love Myself' campaign has won the 'Integrated Campaigns and Events' category at the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Awards on Monday.

According to a report in The Korea Times, the campaign by BTS was voted the winner due to its wide range of work, including promoting children's rights, fundraising and raising awareness.

The report added that the group and its agency joined hands with UNICEF Korea in November 2017 to start the 'Love Myself' campaign in support of the #ENDviolence movement to curb child abuse.

As per a report in soompi.com, the award is in recognition of the most influential UNICEF campaigns internationally and the awardees were selected based on online voting by the organisation's staff worldwide and a panel of judges.

As per The Jakarta Post, UNICEF Korea secretary-general Lee Ki Cheol said that the message shared by the campaign had a positive impact across the globe, adding, "I believe this award is the result of BTS’ positive influence as they give children and youth across the earth both courage and comfort."

The soompi.com report further quoted Cheol as saying, "As a fellow Korean, I am truly proud of their receiving this award, and I would like to use this opportunity to sincerely thank BTS and Big Hit Entertainment once again for always actively supporting UNICEF’s #ENDviolence campaign.”

