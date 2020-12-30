BTS' Kim Taehyung turns 25: Here is all you need to know about K Pop star V

On Kim Taehyung's 25th birthday, here's a list of lesser-known facts about the singer

South Korean boy band BTS has only spread their wings wider in 2020. With a new English release as well as an album, the year was packed with gifts from the members for their fans. Kim Taehyung, one of the youngest members of the group, also released some solo songs along with the group projects.

On V’s 25th birthday, here is everything you need to know about the singer:

Taehyung has been a trainee under Bighit Entertainment for about three years before making his debut as a vocalist in BTS in 2013.

Born on 30 December, 1995, V is a Capricorn and has MBTI type ENFP.

He has often said that fellow teammate Jimin is his best friend. Also, V is close with other idols and actors like EXO’s Kai, Park Bogum (actor), BTOB’s Sungjae, SHINee’s Minho, GOT7’s Mark, Kim Minjae (actor), EXO’s Baekhyun, and Park Seo Joon (actor).

According to the official fandom page for V, he has been working with music composition early on in his career as he co-wrote and co-produced the song ‘Hold Me Tight’ in 2015.

His first solo track was called ‘Stigma’ from the album Wings (2016), followed by a solo song, ‘Singularity’ in 2018.

Singularity made its UK radio debut on BBC radio and it was included by Billboard in their Critics' list of the "Top 50 BTS songs" at number 28.

V is also a talented actor, having made his debut in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016.

He also worked with fellow BTS member Jin for the Hwarang soundtrack titled ‘It's Definitely You’.

His next OST came in 2020 for the very popular drama Itaewon Class. ‘Sweet Night’ is an English track and V has participated in the songwriting and producing process.

On 24 October, 2018, V became one of the youngest recipients of the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal. It was awarded to BTS by the President of South Korea.

V's last recorded net worth is $20 million, which when converted to INR is Rs 1.34 million. He also has quite a few nicknames, including Taetae, Choco Bun, Secret Weapon, and Vu.