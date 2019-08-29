BTS film Bring the Soul: The Movie breaks event cinema record by selling 2.55 mn tickets

Bring The Soul: The Movie, the third event cinema of South Korean boy band BTS, has broken records by selling a record 2.55 million tickets across 5,000 theatres in 112 territories. The documentary feature has received the widest ever release for an event cinema title, reports Variety.

According to a Forbes report, Bring the Soul: The Movie racked up a whopping $4.5 million in the US itself, ranking 10th at the box office for its opening weekend. The film has grossed over $24.3 million worldwide, the report adds.

Bring the Soul: The Movie is the third film from BTS following the record-breaking release of Burn the Stage the Movie in 2018, which reached a box office collection of $18.5 million, cementing itself as the highest-grossing global event cinema release of all time, and Love Yourself in Seoul in 2019, which brought fans together again to celebrate the most sought-after concert of 2018. Burn the Stage also sold as many as 2 million tickets globally.

This latest film finds the band, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, at the end of their Love Yourself tour in Europe when the global icons had held concerts across multiple cities globally. From Seoul to Paris, the tour was full of energy and passion. On the day following the final Paris concert, on a rooftop table in the city, the boys began a small after-party, sharing their own stories as never heard before. It was released pan India over 200 screens during 7-11 August.

Earlier this week, the band also nabbed the first-ever best K-pop Group Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards for their chart-topping number 'Boy With Luv.'

On 11 August, a representative of the boy band said that the seven members have taken a “well-deserved vacation.”

BTS first formed in Seoul in 2013, and broke through in the US pop market in 2017, becoming the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 11:31:51 IST