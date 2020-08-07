BTS film Break The Silence: The Movie gears up for theatrical release in over 70 countries, starting from 10 September
BTS' Break The Silence will chronicle the Korean boy band's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, and will feature footage from concerts and behind-the-scenes videos
K-pop band BTS on Thursday announced that their fourth theatrical film — Break The Silence: The Movie will release in theatres.
According to Variety, the film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from 10 September along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on 24 September.
"We're delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release," Variety quoted Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar as saying.
He further promised that the film "gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for the fourth time for this must-see BTS big-screen experience."
Read the announcement below
<BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE> coming soon!
Tickets at https://t.co/tUjBdbTcyw #BTS #방탄소년단 #BREAKTHESILENCE_THEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/DALNIiB5MC
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 6, 2020
The band had announced a list of regions that are expected to witness the release of the film on their website and have also added a caution note stating that release dates may vary for every territory on the basis of the reopening of theatres that are currently shut due to coronavirus pandemic.
The film is slated to release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on 24 September while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on 10 September.
According to Variety, Break The Silence chronicles the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour which began from Wembley Stadium to Rose Bowl. It will also have footage from concerts and behind-the-scenes videos.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
