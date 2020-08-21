BTS drops its first completely-English track Dynamite six months after releasing Map of the Soul: 7
The creative contributors to BTS' Dynamite are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track
K-pop band BTS on Thursday (local time) dropped their first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite.'
The new song comes six months after the group released its fourth studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on 21 February.
According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19," reported Variety.
Check out the post
#BTS #방탄소년단 Dynamite(Instrumental) Release #BTS_Dynamite
▶iTunes: https://t.co/xgDhYLSy3E
▶Amazon: https://t.co/kwL8CBXbri
▶Youtube Music: https://t.co/O7Ka2AEL11
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 21, 2020
The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.
While the song has been released, the TV performance of 'Dynamite' will be premiered on 30 August at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 pm PT/ET.
The Korean pop band had earlier this month announced their fourth theatrical film — Break The Silence: The Movie, which is scheduled for release in September this year.
According to Variety, the film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10 along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on 24 September.
The film is slated for release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on 24 September while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on 10 September.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
