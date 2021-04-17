BTS' Bang Bang Con 21: K-pop group kicks off third concert amid pandemic on BangtanTV

BTS' Bang Bang Con 21, a two-day virtual event, began today, 17 April, via their YouTube channel BANGTANTV

K-pop group BTS is back with their concert Bang Bang Con this weekend. The Bang Bang Con 21, a two-day virtual event, began today, 17 April, via their YouTube channel BANGTANTV. For the fans, it is a chance to revisit a few of the group’s old memories and songs. Amid the pandemic, the digital gathering is BTS’ third concert.

It is a big day for the BTS ARMY, as fans also reconnected with popular members RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook who have been in touch with them worldwide digitally.

Bang Bang Con 21′ initially started with one of the band’s earlier concerts - BTS Live Trilogy Episode 1 (Memories of 2015) followed by their fan club event, BTS 5th Muster (Magic Shop) in Busan, and will finally end with their BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2019.

The virtual/online concert took place today at 3 PM (KST).

Below is the country-wise schedule:

The US: 2 am ET, The UK: 7 am BST, India: 11:30 am IST, Canada: 2 am (in Ottawa), Singapore: 2 pm SGT, Philippines: 2 pm PHT, Russia: 9 am MSK, China: 2 pm, Indonesia: 1:00 pm WIB, Mexico: 1 am and Australia: 4 pm AEST.

The Bang Bang Con is live-streamed for free on BTS’ official BANGTANTV YouTube channel. It will be the same as April 2020's Bang Bang Con which was the band’s first-ever concert.