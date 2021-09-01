BTS fans in India have also decided to sponsor abandoned dogs in India as part of the singer’s birthday project.

Jungkook, the youngest member of popular Korean pop band BTS, celebrates his birthday today on 1 September. The 24-year-old has won hearts worldwide, and is often known as the ‘golden maknae’ by his fans. The BTS Army in India went all out to make the pop sensation’s birthday a memorable one.

Photos of a bus stand in Mumbai feature Jungkook’s posters, as part of a “birthday project." Fans of the singing sensation have rented billboards to show their appreciation for the youngest member of BTS. The pictures of the billboard also contained QR codes for Jungkook’s solo hits 'Euphoria,' 'My Time,' and 'Still With You' from various albums of the band.

✨️ ✨️ Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India

This is not the only project BTS fans in the country have undertaken. They have also decided to sponsor abandoned dogs in India as part of the singer’s birthday project.

This is the first time India has seen such large-scale celebrations for a K-pop band member, a testament to the growing popularity of BTS worldwide.

In countries where BTS has already been popular for a while, like China and South Korea, special arrangements are already in place to celebrate the singer’s birthday. A custom-themed cruise ship will sail on the Han river in the South Korean capital of Seoul. Jungkook will be the first star to have an illumination show, along with his own custom-themed cruise ship parade, in the capital.

In the city of Busan, where Jungkook was born, fans will be organising a promo event at the Haeundae touristic zone ‘Blueline Park’ in the city. In Indonesia, fans will be dedicating 10 LED birthday banners in Kuningan city, south Jakarta.

Jungkook is considered one of the most popular members of BTS owing to his singing ability and his helpful nature. He has often been spotted helping his bandmates, staff, and fans at various events. The videos of Jungkook helping people out often go viral, leading to the young star being lauded for his caring personality.

Jungkook once jumped off the stage at one of the concerts and went into the audience to meet a disabled fan, winning millions of hearts.

He is often seen helping the staff in clearing up the stage post the concerts.