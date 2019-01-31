Bryan Singer may pocket $40 mn from Bohemian Rhapsody despite being replaced as director

Despite being fired from Bohemian Rhapsody just two weeks left of shooting, Bryan Singer may still pocket over $40 million from the Queen biopic, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The director, who has also been accused of rape and grave sexual misconduct, has a strong backend provision in his contract which could fetch him big money.

The same report states that Fox Studios is exploring its legal options to somehow terminate the provision. However, given Bryan's hit-making track record, not getting the full amount despite getting the directorial credit would be difficult.

Singer was fired from the film reportedly owing to his absence from the sets, and fights with the cast and crew. After his ouster, Dexter Fletcher was hired to replace him and direct the Rami Malek-led musical. The film made the right noises and became the highest grossing musical biopic of all time with a total haul of $800 million. Bohemian Rhapsody has also been a favourite this awards season and has garnered five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Therefore, despite the numerous sexual harassment allegations and keeping a low profile, Singer may get a huge chunk of the total earnings of the film.

